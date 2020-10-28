Pi Financial Comments on SSR Mining Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Pi Financial reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

SSRM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cormark upgraded SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 23.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2,101.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 622,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 594,582 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $32,000. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 65.7% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $3,332,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

