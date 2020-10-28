Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Photronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. Photronics has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,366.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $836,966.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,890 shares of company stock worth $280,264. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

