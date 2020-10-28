Performance Food Group (PFGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFGC stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,578,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $3,335,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

