Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.28 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.37. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

NYSE:PAG opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

