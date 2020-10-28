Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.43 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $135.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $80,558.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 280 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,721 shares of company stock worth $3,821,879. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.