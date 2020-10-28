Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. On average, analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 12,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $159,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Compass Point started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

