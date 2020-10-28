PBF Logistics (PBFX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. On average, analysts expect PBF Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.70. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

PBFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,850 shares of company stock worth $97,514. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.