Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,259,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,589,000 after acquiring an additional 251,852 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,387,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,805,000 after acquiring an additional 631,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 722.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,409 shares of company stock worth $23,998,925 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $215.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

