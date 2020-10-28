Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 17,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

