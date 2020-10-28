Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of PLTR opened at $10.95 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,718,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,893,935.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $19,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,402,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,039,702.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,385,740 shares of company stock valued at $169,948,219 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $57,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

