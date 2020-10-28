Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.46.

PKG stock opened at $113.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $120.71.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $1,901,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 240,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

