Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -210.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $64.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

In related news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,520,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $6,547,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,845 shares of company stock valued at $14,483,304 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

