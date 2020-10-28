Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

