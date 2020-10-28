Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovintiv Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company holds principal assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada. Ovintiv Inc., formerly known as Encana Corporation, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

OVV stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.09. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $37,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.