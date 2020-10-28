Otis Worldwide to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

