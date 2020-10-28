OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.63 million, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

