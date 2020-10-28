Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 3,620.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROXF opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Orosur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.