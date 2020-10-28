Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 3,620.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OROXF opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Orosur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
Orosur Mining Company Profile
