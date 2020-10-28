Oppenheimer Weighs in on Baidu, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Baidu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the information services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baidu from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.33. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $147.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Baidu by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 592,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Baidu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Baidu by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after acquiring an additional 681,433 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

