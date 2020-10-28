Oppenheimer Weighs in on Amgen Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2020 earnings at $15.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.19 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

Shares of AMGN opened at $223.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,240,000 after acquiring an additional 384,997 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

