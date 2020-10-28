Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP opened at $94.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.89. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.