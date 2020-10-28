Oppenheimer Raises Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $130.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $108.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $116.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $49,494.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $559,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,043.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,003. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,836 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,447,000 after buying an additional 721,084 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after buying an additional 117,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zendesk by 75.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 238,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.