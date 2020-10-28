Oppenheimer Comments on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

Shares of HCA opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after buying an additional 696,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,935,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.