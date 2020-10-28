Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Capitalization of $379.22 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00003596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, BCEX and Bibox. Ontology has a total market cap of $379.22 million and approximately $154.80 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 775,584,099 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Hotbit, HitBTC, Koinex, Binance, Huobi, Kucoin, BCEX, Indodax, Bitbns, BitMart, Bibox, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

