OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.