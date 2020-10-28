Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 626.0% from the September 30th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:OPTT opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Ocean Power Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.79.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 104.17% and a negative net margin of 649.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

