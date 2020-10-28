Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) Short Interest Up 1,274.9% in October

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, an increase of 1,274.9% from the September 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of OAC opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Oaktree Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Oaktree Acquisition Company Profile

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

