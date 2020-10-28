NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. 140166 raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.64.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $535.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $525.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.80. The firm has a market cap of $330.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

