NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $535.87 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $330.63 billion, a PE ratio of 98.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $525.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.64.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

