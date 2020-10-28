Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 1,214.3% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 74,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $224,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.