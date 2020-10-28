Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 1,214.3% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $23.60.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
