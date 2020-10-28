Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Short Interest Update

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the September 30th total of 427,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVUS. ValuEngine downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Novus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVUS stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Novus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a market cap of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.46.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.03 EPS for the current year.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

