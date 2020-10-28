Novocure (NVCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) will be issuing its 9/30/2020 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novocure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVCR opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. Novocure has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $140.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 995.92 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,581,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,936,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,500 shares of company stock worth $13,661,901. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Truist lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Novocure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Novocure from $89.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

