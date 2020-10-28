Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

NVS opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

