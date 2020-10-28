Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 251,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 52,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

