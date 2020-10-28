Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,195,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 716.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,790,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,215,000 after buying an additional 5,958,755 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,081.1% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,289,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,865 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,098,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,640,000 after purchasing an additional 682,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.7% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,266,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,458,000 after purchasing an additional 385,024 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

