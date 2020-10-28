Nottingham Advisors Inc. Takes $343,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $310.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.08 and a 200-day moving average of $292.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

