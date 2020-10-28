Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 27,027 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 4.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $5,990,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

