Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 2,032 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,908,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

