Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.