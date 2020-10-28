Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 69,458 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,458 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,459,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08.

