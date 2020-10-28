Nottingham Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Starbucks by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.54.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

