Nottingham Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 64,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

