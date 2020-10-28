Nottingham Advisors Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.48.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $190.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.00 and a 200-day moving average of $193.68. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $369.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.