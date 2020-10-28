Nottingham Advisors Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

