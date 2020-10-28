Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,344,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.25 and a 200 day moving average of $180.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

