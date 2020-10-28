Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,021 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,958,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,116,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $220.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

