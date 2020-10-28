Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $835,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,864,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after acquiring an additional 78,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 379,781 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 741,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 583,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 234,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

