Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $311,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $122.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

