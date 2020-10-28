Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $223,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $368,000. AXA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 297,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

