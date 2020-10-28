Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 918,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 42,703 shares during the period.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

