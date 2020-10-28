Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $930.42 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $930,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 163,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

